Sleaford woman jailed for assaulting emergency worker

Lincoln Crown Court

A Sleaford woman who was convicted of assaulting an emergency worker and breaching a restraining order was jailed on Tuesday (April 8) for 16 months.

Emma Doughty, 56, also admitted being in breach of a suspended jail sentence which was passed on her in April year.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence at Lincoln Crown Court, told Doughty that on this occasion he could not suspend any jail sentence for her offending.

Doughty of Parry's Court, Northgate, Sleaford, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for acting in breach of a restraining order.

Judge Hirst also sentenced Doughty to a further two months imprisonment for an assault on an emergency worker.

Doughty was also ordered to serve two months of a previously suspended jail sentence and made the subject of a restraining order for ten years.

All three sentences were made consecutive to each other making a total jail sentence of 16 months.

In April last year Doughty was sentenced to 17 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months after she was convicted of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

On that occasion Doughty was also ordered to pay £250 compensation and made the subject of a restraining order.