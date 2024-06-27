Crew attends fire on Ingoldmells promendade
A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew quickly dealt with a fire on Ingoldmells Promenade.
The crew from Wainfleet was called at 7.37pm last night (Wednesday).
They used water backpack to dampen down hotspots.
There was severe fire damage to a bin and contents.
