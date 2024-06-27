Crew attends fire on Ingoldmells promendade

By Chrissie Redford
Published 27th Jun 2024, 09:21 BST
A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew was called to the promenade in Ingoldmells.A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew was called to the promenade in Ingoldmells.
A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew was called to the promenade in Ingoldmells.
A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew quickly dealt with a fire on Ingoldmells Promenade.

The crew from Wainfleet was called at 7.37pm last night (Wednesday).

They used water backpack to dampen down hotspots.

There was severe fire damage to a bin and contents.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.