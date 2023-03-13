Bardney woman faces jail after admitting possession of cocaine and £1,000 in criminal cash

A Bardney woman faces a possible jail sentence after she admitted possessing cocaine and £1,000 in criminal cash.

Lincoln Crown Court.

Laura Pridham, 38, of Thomas Kitching Way, will be sentenced in April after a judge adjourned her case for the preparation of a probation report.

Pridham was due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court this week, but pleaded guilty to two offences committed on December 15, 2020.

She admits possessing Class A drug cocaine with intent to supply and a second charge of possessing criminal property, namely £1,000 cash, which she knew was from the proceeds of criminal activity.

David Eager, prosecuting, said a basis of plea that Pridham was supplying for her own large cocaine habit was acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, defending Pridham, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a probation report.

Mr Cranmer-Brown told the court: "She has had a lot of problems in her life which I won't go into now but are for mitigation.

"But I would certainly ask for a report, and she has been working with agencies to rid herself of her addiction."

Recorder Collingwood Thompson KC adjourned sentence until April 17 and granted Pridham unconditional bail.

But Recorder Thompson warned Pridham: "You have pleaded guilty to the two offences which you were charged.

"I see you are someone with no previous convictions, and I would like a pre-sentence report to understand your circumstances.

"However all options are open, including a custodial sentence.

