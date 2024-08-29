Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire Police have issued CCTV footage as they continue their investigation into a report of the rape of a woman in Skegness.

The alleged incident took place on the beach around 4am on Sunday, July 21.

Police previously shared images of the man who we believe may have information that will assist our investigating and are now releasing some CCTV footage to help with their appeal.

Officers are also asking for the post to be shared as the man may not live in the Lincolnshire area.

Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him.

If you recognise this man, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 91 of 21 July.

Alternatively email [email protected], also quoting Incident 91 of 21 July in the subject line.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.