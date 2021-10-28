Couple from Skegness face trial on allegations of neglect, ill treatment and assaulting baby

Boston Magistrates' Court.

The couple, who are aged 23 and 25, but who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave different addresses, both in Skegness, to the court.

They both face an allegation of wilfullyassaulting, ill treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing the baby in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering or injury to health, between November 14 2019 and January 21 2020.

The father of the boy faces an additional allegation that between January 17 and 20 2020, he assaulted the baby boy causing him actual bodily harm.