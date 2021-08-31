COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Ion Baiculescu, 45, of Gledhow Road, Burmantofts, Leeds. At Boston, on November 26, having arrived in England from a country or territory outside the common travel area, namely Germany, on November 19, failed to self-isolate in accordance with the Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) Regulations 2020, in that he had travelled to Boston with his son to visit friends and stayed overnight. £533 fine. £53 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Ion Baiculescu, 22, of Gledhow Road, Burmantofts, Leeds. At Boston, on November 26, having arrived in England from a country or territory outside the common travel area, namely Germany, on November 19, failed to self-isolate in accordance with the Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) Regulations 2020, in that he had travelled to Boston with his father. £320 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Tiberius Calin, 19, of Boudicca Walk, King’s Lynn. At Boston, in West Street, on January 20, being a person living in the Tier 4 area of King’s Lynn, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers) (England) Regulations 2020, were outside of the place where he was living. £1,760 fine. £175 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Lyudmil Dimitrov, 28, of Blacksmiths Grove, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Church Street, on May 2, without reasonable excuse, entered or remained within a relevant place, namely D&F Bulgarian Shop, without wearing a face covering. £1,100 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Shakar Tahir, 21, of Corporation Road, Newport. At Boston, in York Street, on December 17, without reasonable excuse, entered an area, namely, Lincolnshire, to which access was restricted by the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No. 2) (England) Regulations 2020, in that he travelled across the country to see friends. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Kurt Lees, 33, of Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards. At Boston, at Asda car park, on April 11, caused significant damage to a vehicle belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £250 compensation to pay. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed on February 12. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at Boston, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Community order made, as above.

DRINK DRIVING

Shawn Cawthorn, 30, of Grovefield Lane, Freiston. At Old Leake, in Church End, on May 1, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in urine equalled 203 milligrammes in 100 millitres. Legal limit 107mcg. £180 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

Piotr Stefanski, 52, of Pode Lane, Old Leake. At Boston, in Queen Street, on March 10, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 40 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Marzena Karolak, 47, of Florin Drive, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on June 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed.

John Webster, 27, of The Square, Skillington, Grantham. At New York, in Sandy Bank Road, on February 7, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 45 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 25 days. £200 fine. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 38 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove while disqualified. Community order made. Conditions, as above. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, failed to stop a vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty. At the same location, on the same date, had in his possession a small amount of cannabis – a class B drug. Community order made. Conditions, as above. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. At Lincoln, in Ruston Way, on August 3, drove while disqualified. Community order made, as above. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Lee Potterton, 40, of Hobhole Bank, Old Leake. At Lincoln, in Byron Avenue, on May 2, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. £128 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Armands Mitrovskis, 23, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on the Boardsides, on May 27, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for two years. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Granville Street, on April 4, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a consecutive term. Overall length of sentence: 16 weeks. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Lister Way, on December 23, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Serghei Vataman, 29, of Park Road, Boston. At Benington, on the A52, on February 22, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Overall length of sentence: eight weeks. Disqualified from driving for one year. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Nadene Warwood, 44, of West Fen Drainside, Frithville. At Frithville, in West Fen Drain, on December 31, drove without due care and attention. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Steven Murphy, 35, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made on August 14, 2019, by failing to attend as instructed on January 28, 2021, and April 13, 2021. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. First, at Boston, on April 18, 2019, damaged a vehicle belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Second, at Boston, on May 8, 2019, committed the same offence. Third, at Boston, on the same date, committed the same offence in relation to a second vehicle belonging to a second person. Fourth, at Boston, on the same date, committed the same offence, in relation to a wheelie bin belonging to Boston Borough Council. Fifth, at Boston, on the same date, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. Sixth, at Boston, on July 9, 2019, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. For each offence, suspended sentences of between one and five months implemented as terms of between one and three months to run concurrent to each other. Overall length of sentence: three months.

HAND-HELD MOBILE TELEPHONE

Vilius Vaitkauskas, 72, of Saxon Gardens, Fishtoft. At Boston, in South End, on November 7, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mohammed Sadeem, 40, of Padholme Road, Eastfield, Peterborough. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on December 5, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Sofi Wiggins, 26, of Chopdike Drove, Gosberton Clough. At Spalding, in Enterprise Way, on November 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £760 fine. £76 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Charlotte Pearson, 29, of Albion Street, Spalding. At Boston, on the A16, on October 13, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Adrian Linca, 24, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on October 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mitko Lyubenov, 58, of Main Ridge, West Boston. At Spalding, in West Marsh Road, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £83 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Polina Milkovska, 32, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Hartley Street, on November 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £310 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Marcin Cielek, 41, of The Featherworks, Boston. At Boston, on February 24, had in his possession 875g of cannabis – a class B drug. £180 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

REASONABLE CONSIDERATION

Jordan Brown, 22, of Church Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on November 19, 2019, drove without reasonable consideration for others using that road. £181 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £200 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 days. Driving record endorsed.

