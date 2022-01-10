COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Gintaras Diliunas, 23, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Woad Farm Road, on December 30, 2020, drove without due care and attention. £350 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. Driving record endorsed.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

Gilbert Luca, 25, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Trinity Street, on May 17, 2021 drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Marius Stoica, 21, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Wallace Way, on May 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dumitru Zala, 20, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on May 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Eduardas Zuolys, 38, of Redmile Walk, Welland, Peterborough. At Boston, in Fenside Road, on March 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £310 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Rocha Rodrigues, 23, of Kyme Road, Boston. At Boston, in Bittern Way, on January 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Romans Stepans, 26, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on April 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £260 fine. £43 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £86 fine. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person. £86 fine.

Joan-Alexandro Ofrim, 18, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on March 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Darren Pearson, 53, of Willowmere Park, Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke. At Boston, in March 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Dimcho Stefanov, 45, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Brothertoft Road, on March 4, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Yanko Stefanov, 37, of Chapel Street, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on January 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove while not wearing a seat belt. No separate penalty.

PASSENGERS

Angel Angelov, 35, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, on June 21, in London Road, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person, namely that there were three children in the rear of the vehicle, none of whom were wearing a seat belt and there were no car seats in the vehicle. £213 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. At the same location, on the same date, drove a vehicle which was fitted with a rear seat belt while carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child of or over the age of three years, but under the age of 14 years, who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations – two counts, one in which a seven-year-old boy was stood on the seats and another in which a six-year-old girl was sat not wearing a seat belt and had a two-year-old sat on her knee, also not wearing a seat belt. For each offence, no separate penalty. At the same location, on the same date, drove a vehicle while carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child under the age of three years who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty.

Cristinel Vitan, 31, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on May 25, used a vehicle when the number of passengers carried by it was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person, namely a child under 12 was carried in the front passenger seat without a proper booster seat/seat belt. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

SEAT BELT

Costica Calin, 32, of Freiston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, in Ashton Hall Drive, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £92 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING

Jade Chester, 20, of Stanhope Way, Boston. At Wyberton, in West End Road, on May 8, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £207 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT

Wayne Beeson, 43, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Boston, between January 26 and February 10, stole cash to the value of £5,700. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £5,700 compensation to pay.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR

Jessica Richardson, 23, of Dogdyke Road, Coningsby. At Coningsby, on February 19, 2020, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated. Discharged conditionally for two years. £100 compensation to pay. £21 victim surcharge. £200 costs.

Abbey Baker, 30, of Edwin Street, Boston. At Boston, on August 9, 2020, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.