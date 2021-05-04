COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Kurt Lees, 33, of Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards. At Boston, on February 10, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge.

Matthew Burton, 43, of Tarran Way, Skegness. At Skegness, on October 15, committed assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for one year. Restraining order made. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Daniel Boulton, 29, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Louth, on December 9, committed assault. Community order made. Programme Requirement: 20 days – Building Better Relationships. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Restraining order made. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Louth, on the same date, committed assault against a second person. Community order made, as above. Conviction of an offence while a community order made was in force. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at Louth, on November 24, committed assault by beating. Community order made, as above.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Shaun Murphy, 39, of Cavendish Road, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, on August 27, damaged a front door glass panel and internal wall belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £200 compensation to pay. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, committed assault by beating. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DISQUALIFIED

James Parker, 32, of College Close, Lincoln. At Skegness, in Park Avenue, on September 6, drove while disqualified. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Nick Fagan, 38, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Rutland Road, on February 14, 2020, drove while disqualified. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Chantelle Kemp, 32, of Branston Road, Uppingham, Oakham. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on October 30, drove while disqualified. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRINK DRIVING

Terri Winter, 26, of South Road, High Green, Sheffield. At Skegness, in North Parade, on July 26, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 77 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. Driving record endorsed.

Jordon Denny, 26, of Laurel Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on September 13, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 97 microgrammes in 100 milliliters. Legal limit 35mcg. £738 fine. £74 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Driving record endorsed.

Darren James, 29, of Main Street, Harworth, Doncaster. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 1, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 69 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

Katie Ingram, 31, of Alma Place, Spilsby. At Ulceby Cross, in Main Road, on January 7, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in breath equalled 70 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Matthew Parkin, 30, of Southey Avenue, Sheffield. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on July 23, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 76 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 13 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed.

Richard Woods, 35, of Old Bridge Way, Shefford, Central Bedfordshire. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on July 7, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 390 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.2 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Driving record endorsed.

Glo Rhodes, 44, of The Meadows, Skegness. At Skegness, in Hoylake Drive, on May 31, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug amphetamine in blood equalled 497 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 250mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.1 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed.

Alexander Mogg, 44, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on August 4, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.2 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Shaun Tebbutt, 45, of Main Road, Hundleby. At Skegness, between January 1, 2019, and July 16, 2020, as a relevant offender, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act, in that he failed to notify police within the required three days of three new bank accounts with associated bank accounts opened in about March/April, 2020, plus two other existing bank accounts. £416 fine. £41 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

FAILED TO STOP

Hassan Ozdemir, 25, of Sapphire Close, London. At Skegness, at the junction of Wainfleet Road and Berry Way, on August 21, failed to stop after the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At the same location, on the same date, after the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given his name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do so, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case within 24 hours of the occurrence of the accident. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

James Doran, 36, of Soren Larsen Way, Gloucester. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on February 22, 2020, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Philip Glasson, 30, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Grosvenor Road, on July 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ricky Millsom, 25, of Stonesdale Court, Derby. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on August 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £229 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPECIMEN OF BREATH