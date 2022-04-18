COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Oliver Cox, 22, of Priestsic Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank and Grosvenor Road, on July 4, 2020, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Skegness, on the same date, wilfully obstructed a detective constable in the execution of their duty contrary to the Police Act 1996. Community Order made, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. At Skegness, on the same date, intentionally obstructed the same detective constable in the exercise of their powers under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. Community order made, as above. At Wainfleet All Saints, on July 6, 2020, assaulted an emergency worker, namely the same detective constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. Community Order made, as above. £100 compensation to pay. £300 costs. At Wainfleet All Saints, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second detective constable. Community Order made, as above. £100 compensation to pay. At Wainfleet All Saints, on the same date, committed the same offence against a police constable. Community Order made, as above. £100 compensation to pay.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Sadie Webster, 24, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on January 10, damaged a police cell, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. £100 compensation to pay.

Christopher Brownridge, 42, of Dorothy Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on October 7, damaged windows belonging to Platform Housing, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. £100 compensation to pay. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight or a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed.

Cory Evans, 24, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, in January 13, damaged an external door belonging to Witham Lodge, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. Committed to prison for two weeks to run as a consecutive term. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence made on June 16. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. At Spilsby, on April 20, sent an individual an electronic communication which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any person to whom they intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated. Suspended sentence of four months implemented as a sentence of 10 weeks. Overall length of sentence 12 weeks. Conviction of an offence while a Community Order made on April 14 for two counts of assaulting an emergency work was in force. Community Order revoked.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

Nevada Smith, 43, of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on December 12, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £83 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for seven days. Driving record endorsed.

Kian Hawkins, 20, of Churchill Avenue, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on September 15, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Elaine Simons, 54, of Ingoldmells Road, Burgh le Marsh. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on September 15, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £61 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Clair Smith, 48, of Coleman Close, Mablethorpe. At Burgh le Marsh, on the A158, on August 11, used a vehicle otherwise without insurance. £660 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Andrew Whitney, 34, of Lady Matildas Drive, Skegness. At Spalding, on the A16, on October 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Alan Taylor, 47, of Eaudyke Road, Friskney. At Skegness, in Anchor Lane, on August 3, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

David Thorn, 37, of Queens Estate, Wainfleet St Mary. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on June 18, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Neville Henshaw, 76, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, on the A52, on July 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Georgina Element, 27, of Windsor Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on November 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £184 fine. £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £61 fine. Driving record endorsed.

REGISTRATION

Kian McDonald, 20, of Albert Street, Worksop. At Skegness, in Richmond Drive, on July 26, drove when the registration mark fixed to the front of the vehicle did not comply with regulations, in that it had a grey background. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPECIMEN OF BREATH

Glen Slaney, 54, of Chalk River Road, Hunstanton, Hertfordshire. At Skegness, on January 1, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £321 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING

Mark Toogood, 56, of Elliot Way, Chapel St Leonards. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on September 24, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £526 fine. £52 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

VEHICLE – GOOD WORKING ORDER

Daisy Blackamore, 20, of Spence Street, Spilsby. At Boston, in Market Place, on September 9, used a vehicle on which not every lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle which was not fitted with such mirror or mirrors as required by regulations, in that the offside wing mirror did not have glass fitted. No separate penalty. At the same location on the same date, during the hours of darkness, used a vehicle when not every letter and number of the registration mark displayed on the back of the vehicle was illuminated so as to be easily recognisable. No separate penalty.

VIOLENCE TO ENTER PREMISES