COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Adam Booth, 25, of St Andrews Drive, Skegness. At Boston, on February 9, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them. £200 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Suzanne Betts, 47, of George Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on February 13, committed assault by beating. £100 fine. £100 compensation. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Isabelle Morris, 21, of Bourne Lane, Ruskington, Sleaford. At Lincoln, on December 15, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £1,000 compensation to pay.

Ben Baldwin, 38, of Alley Chapel Lane, Tattershall Thorpe. At Boston, on February 20, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 40 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Programme Requirement: 20 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £400 costs.

Martin Moon, 47, of Old Fendyke Road, Weston Hills, Spalding. At Boston, on January 18, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them. £120 fine. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Luke Hopkinson, 36, of Alcorn Green, Boston. At Boston, on March 22, damaged the windows and tyres of a car belonging to the complainant to the value of £600, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made. Conditions: Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol: 120; and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £300 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Sam Fedoriw, 34, of no fixed abode. At Wyberton, Boston, on April 1, damaged a motor vehicle, with intent or through recklessness. At Wyberton, on April 3, damaged a property, with intent or recklessness. At Wyberton, on the same date, committed assault by beating. At Wyberton, on April 7, damaged a property, with intent or through recklessness. At Wyberton, on April 9, committed assault by beating. At Wyberton, between March 1 and April 10, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that they attended an address, uninvited and unwanted. For each offence, committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for two years, with terms running concurrently. Conditions: Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months; Programme Requirement: 20 days; and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Restraining Order made. £85 costs.

DANGEROUS DOG:

Peter Robinson, 50, of Woodlands Avenue, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on August 30, had in their possession or custody a dog to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applies (fighting dogs), namely a pitbull-type. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Destruction order made for dog.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Callum Hutton-Hoare, 29, of Daisy Way, Louth. At Louth, in Daisy Way, on April 10, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 126 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

Allister Graham, 53, of Rudkin Drive, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Lincoln Road, on April 16, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs.

Marija Juska, 43, of Donington Road, Bicker, Boston. At Boston, in Swineshead Road, on April 18, drove when the proportion of the alcohol in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Jaimon George, 38, of Victoria Road, Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe. At Sutton on Sea, in Trusthorpe Road, on April 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 57 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

Jordan Parrott, 32, of High Street, South Elkington, Louth. At Louth, in Acthorpe Lane, on April 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £750 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £300 victim surcharge.

Phoebe Matthews, 25, of Balmoral Avenue, Spalding. At Frithville, in West Fen Drainside, on March 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 82 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle without insurance. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Frithville, on the same date, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Nikola Radev, 45, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Castle Street, on October 19, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Nathan Waite, 40, of St Andrews Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Queens Road, on September 10, used a motor vehicle (an e-bike) when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £50 costs. £200 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 13 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also, used a motor vehicle while disqualified. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

HARASSMENT:

Philip Martin, 55, of The Hedgerows, Sleaford. At Sleaford, between September 3 and October 25, 2024, caused the complainant to fear that violence would be used against them by their course of conduct, which they knew or ought to have known would cause fear of violence to the complainant, in that they called them more than 100 times between September 4 and 9, left numerous voice notes making threats, including to throw acid on them, and attended their address and another connected to them. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for two years. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Sleaford, between the same dates, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a separate complainant and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment of them, in that they left numerous voice messages making threats to them, attended an address connected to them looking for them, and attended their address and made threats to them. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for two years, as a concurrent term. Conditions as above. Restraining Order made. At Lincoln, on April 23, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on April 21, 2025. £50 fine.

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE WHEN OVER LIMIT:

Henry Redmond, 20, of Wragholme Road, Grainthorpe, Louth. At Louth, in Guillemot Drive, on April 21, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 69 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 21 days. £253 fine. £85 costs. £101 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF OFFENSIVE WEAPON IN PRIVATE:

Norman Allen, 48, of Dennett Close, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Dennett Close, on April 14, possessed in private an offensive weapon, namely a curved sword in excess of 50cm in length. Order made to deprive defendant of two samurai swords. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Matthew Knight, 35, of Smeetons Lane, Algarkirk, Boston. At Sutterton, Boston, on April 11, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Condition: Unpaid Work Requirement – 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Stephen Rollinson, 44, of Trinity Street, Boston. At Donington, on December 22, stole meat to the value of £42 from Co-op. At Boston, on February 5, stole detergents to the value of £44.45 from B&M stores. At Boston, on February 7, stole meat to the value of £48 from Aldi. For each offence, committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently. Condition: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Compensation totalling £134.45 to pay.

Gary Smith, 35, c/o North Parade, Skegness. At Chapel St Leonards, on March 31, stole chocolate of an unknown value from Co-op. Conditional discharge for 12 months imposed. £100 compensation to pay.

Jenny Coombes, 39, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 15, stole a quantity of Fairy and Daz wash pods to the value of about £100 from B&M. £162 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £200 costs.

Brennan Reilly, 29, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on March 26, stole perfume to the value of £65.98 from Savers. At Skegness, on March 28, stole perfume to the value of £42.98 from Savers. At Boston, on or about April 30, failed without cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates' Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on April 10. For each offence, Community Order made. Conditions: Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months; and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £50 fine. £108.96 compensation to pay.

Luke Stubbings, 27, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on May 5, stole coffee to the value of £80 from Morrisons. Community Order made. Conditions: Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months; Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £80 compensation to pay.

Delia Martin, 34, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on April 14, stole goods to the value of £72 from Home Bargains. £36 compensation to pay.

Anna Hoyles, 40, of Craythorne Lane, Boston. At Boston, on March 7, stole a sandwich and a pack of Desperados beer to an unknown value from Texaco. £60 fine. £50 costs. £24 victim surcharge.