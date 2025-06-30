COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Christopher Goodridge, 42, of Gibbons Court, North Wheatley, Retford. At Mablethorpe, on August 24, committed assault by beating. Community Order made (Conditions: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days; and Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours). £300 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

BURGLARY:

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Gary Palmer, 49, of Wheatgrass Lane, Grantham. At Navenby, in High Street, on May 7entered a dwelling as a trespasser, with intent to steal therein. Committed to prison for 12 months, suspended for 24 months. £200 compensation to pay.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Andrew Bevan, 43, of Pleasance Way, Manby. At Stourton, Leeds, on February 16, 2024, damaged a security barrier to the value of £2,414.58 belonging to Arla Foods Dairy, with intent or through recklessness. £230 fine. £2,414.58 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Gerard Fullerton, 36, of Cliff Road, Sheffield. At Skegness, in North Parade, on April 23, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £666 fine. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge.

Giedrius Lizdenis, 53, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Bracebridge Heath, in Sleaford Road, on August 24, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 50 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £540 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £310 costs. £216 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Adam Walker, 34, of Victoria Road, Mablethorpe. At Ingoldmells, in Chapel Road, on March 26, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in Churchill Avenue, on May 6, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Total custodial period: eight weeks. Disqualified from driving for three months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Martin Davies, 39, of Featherbed Lane, Bolsover, Chesterfield. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on November 6, drove while disqualified. Community Order made (Condition: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days). Disqualified from driving for six months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Samantha Schaffarczyk, 44, of Grand Sluice Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Chain Bridge Road, on October 26, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Reece Wells, 29, of Clarke Crescent, Leicester. At Skegness, in North Parade, on November 15, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 39 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 2.2 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession 1g of cocaine – a class A drug. No separate penalty. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Laura Doades, 39, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton, Boston. At Bicester, Oxfordshire, on October 31, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled 669 microgrammes. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made (Conditions: Alcohol Treatment Requirement - period of treatment: six months; and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days). £100 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs.

FRAUD:

Samantha Schaffarczyk, 44, of Grand Sluice Boston. At Boston, between January 1, 2023, and February 12, 2023, committed fraud, in that, while occupying a position of trust, namely that of an estate agent, in which they were expected to safeguard, or not act against, the financial interests of two complainants, they dishonestly abused that position, intending thereby to make a gain, namely to keep rental money, for themselves.

At Boston, between February 12, 2023, and February 23, 2024, committed the same offence in relation to two other complainants and rental money. At Boston, between June 1, 2023, and April 5, 2024, committed the same offence in relation to another complainant and rental money. At Boston, between June 16, 2023, and March 23, 2024, committed the same offence in relation to two other complainants and rental and deposit money. At Boston, between August 1, 2023, and February 19, 2024, committed the same offence in relation to two other complainants and deposit money. At Boston, between September 8, 2023, and April 5, 2025, committed the same offence in relation to another complainant and rental and deposit money. At Boston, between October 2, 2023, and February 27, 2024, committed the same offence in relation to two other complainants and rental money.

At Boston, between February 1, 2024, and February 29, 2024, committed the same offence in relation to another complainant and rental money. For each offence, committed to prison for 12 months, suspended for two years, with terms running concurrently (Conditions: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days; and Unpaid Work Requirement: 300 hours). £85 costs. £187 victim surcharge.

HARASSMENT:

Shaun Morgan, 39, of Market Place, Caistor, Market Rasen. In Lincolnshire, between February 28 and May 13, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of the complainant and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of them, in that they sent them unwanted messages, rang them multiple times, left numerous voicemails and loitered near their address. Community Order made (Conditions: Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months; and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days). Restraining Order made.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Christopher McGowan, 59, of Fairisle Close, Nottingham. At Skegness, on April 22, had in their possession 6g of amphetamine – a class B drug. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £160 fine. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Adam Watkin, 25, of Maud Street, Boston. At Boston, on June 30, 2022, had in their possession 49 tablets of MDMA – a class A drug. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, had in their possession 10.16g of ketamine – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Also, had in their possession 12 grams of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty.

Kolby Bird, 23, of Bransdale Road, Nottingham. At Tattershall, on March 27, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Troy Jenkins, 51, of Glentworth Crescent, Skegness. At Skegness, on November 23, with intent to cause three complainants harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing those persons or others harassment, alarm or distress. Three lots of £100 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. No separate penalty. At Skegness, on November 26, in a public place, namely Lumley Square, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty

SPECIMEN:

Jay Anderson, 43, of Brewster Road, Boston. At Boston, on April 24, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence of drink-driving or drug-driving, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.