Driver jailed for causing death of Boston-area woman and seriously injuring her pregnant partner

A driver who caused the death of one woman from the Boston area and seriously injured her pregnant partner following a collision in Lincolnshire was today (Thursday, April 27) jailed for five years.

Victor Grimmer, 62, of Main Street, Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty of causing the death of Tara Green, 32, by dangerous driving after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Grimmer was also convicted of a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Tara's partner.

The court was told Grimmer was driving westbound along the A158 at Rand, near Wragby, on the evening of December 12, 2020, when his car drifted completely onto the wrong side of the road.

His vehicle collided with the car being driven by Miss Green, who was from the Boston area, and had her partner in the front passenger seat.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Grimmer: “It was dark, the road surface was damp, and the speed limit was 60mph.

“For some reason your vehicle completely left your carriageway and collided with the car being driven by Miss Green.

“I say ‘for some reason’ as the court does not know what the reason was. You had a trial and the jury did not believe you.

“You have failed to give an explanation for why your vehicle left your carriageway.

“For example whether you were sleep deprived or not paying attention.

“Miss Green's family and her partner will never know.”

Judge Hirst said Grimmer's offending was also aggravated by his previous convictions which included an offence of driving while disqualified and having no insurance in 2017.

Before sentence was passed, Tara's father, Paul Green, read out an emotional victim impact statement in court.

Mr Green spoke of an infectious laugh and big smile.

“She was only 32 and if the world runs for another million years she will still be only 32,” Mr Green said.

“We will never be able to get over that.”

He added: “Our lives have been ruined and will never be the same again.”

Mr Green said his daughter had everything to live for, and had just revealed she was starting a family and was spending time with her mother and sister.

“She lit up every room she entered, but is now the brightest star in the sky, but cruelly she shouldn't be,” Mr Green added.

“The list goes on, but so does the grieving.

“All our hearts were broken and died the night we were given that awful news.”

Mr Green concluded by saying: “You will live as long as we do. We love you Tara.”

Judge Hirst stressed to Mr Green that no sentence could put a value on Tara's life.

The court was told Miss Green’s partner required part of her bowel to be removed and suffered a number of fractures to her spine, right elbow and left foot.

She was placed in an induced coma and was in hospital for a month, requiring four operations.

Currently she is unable to walk more than 20 metres, and stand or drive without pain, although that is expected to improve.

Alex Wolfson, prosecuting, also read out a victim impact statement from Miss Green’s partner, who was forced to leave her job and move in with her parents because of her injuries.

She said she would never be able to forget Tara's final words or her voice as she was trapped.

But she stressed that even in those circumstances Tara put her partner and unborn baby first, shouting for medical attention for them.

“She was just amazing,” she added.

Leanne Summers, mitigating, said Grimmer, who described the collision as a freak accident during his trial, had now reflected and expressed his remorse.

“The poor driving of Mr Grimmer was momentary,” Miss Summers added.

“Alcohol and speeding were not a factor.”

Grimmer was sentenced to five years imprisonment for causing the death of Miss Green by dangerous driving, and a three-year concurrent sentence for causing serious injury to her partner.

He was also banned from driving for seven-and-half years, and ordered to take an extended retest.

