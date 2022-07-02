Drone used to track and arrest three youths after Boston burglary plus two for drug dealing

A police drone was used in the search and arrest of three youths suspected of burglary and two men on suspicion of drug dealing in Boston.

According to Lincolnshire Police, just before 4.30pm that day, officers received reports of a burglary at an address on Hartley Street where a number of people were seen leaving the scene.

On attendance, officers discovered a broken window at the property.

The force said: “Following CCTV enquiries, officers identified three suspects and later tracked and pursued a dark blue Suzuki Vitara through John Adams Way in Boston.

“Traffic officers successfully brought the vehicle to a stop and arrested three youths – one of them a 16-year-old female and two male youths aged 16 and 17 – on suspicion of burglary. They are currently in police custody.”

The 16-year-old male youth was further arrested on suspicion of traffic offences, including dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence and insurance.

Enquiries are still said to be ongoing.

During the course of enquiries, officers from the Drone Unit were also deployed to locate the offenders in connection with the burglary.

Police said: “Two men, aged 21 and 22, suspected of drug dealing on London Road, Boston were identified on the drone and subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply.

The 22-year-old has been released under investigation and the 21-year-old remains in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.

Lee St Quinton, Detective Chief Inspector for East Lindsey, said: “Thanks to the hard work of our Response Officers as well as officers from specialist departments like the Drone Unit and Roads Policing, I’m pleased that we were able to make swift arrests.

“I’d like to reassure the community that we do take these kinds of reports seriously and that we’ll take robust action to deal with offenders who commit such crimes that affect their local communities.”