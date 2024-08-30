Help wanted in tracing man last seen in Boston
Steven was last seen in West Street, heading towards Sleaford Road. Police believe he may have taken a bus to Spalding.
Steven is a white man, aged 53. He is described as of medium build. He has long grey hair, which may be in a ponytail.
He is about 5ft 10in tall and was last seen wearing a dark coloured t-shirt, black jacket, and blue jeans. He was reportedly carrying a small backpack.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are concerned for Steven’s welfare and his family would very much like to see him return safely.”
Anyone with information that might help police in locating Steven, is asked to email PC Ian Ruddock on [email protected], quoting Incident 143 of August 29 in the subject line.