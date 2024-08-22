Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lincolnshire Police recorded a 150% increase in the number of deaths linked to hit-and-run crashes in the last year

The number of deaths linked to hit-and-run crashes have more than doubled in Lincolnshire in a 12-month period.

New figures obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information laws revealed that 2,282 hit-and-run crashes have been recorded by Lincolnshire police in the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force has confirmed 18 fatalities since 2021 - the highest figure out of 24 other police forces in England and Wales.

A police car check in Ingoldmells held to ensure vehicles are safe.

Four deaths were recorded as a result of hit-and-run incidents between 2021/22 and a further four the year after. In the last 12-months 2023/24, Lincolnshire Police reported 10 such fatalities.

Another 109 people sustained serious or life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run incidents in the last three years, as well as 490 others recorded as having ‘slight’ injuries.

Hit-and-runs or ‘Fail-to-stop incidents’ as they’re known in law are criminal offences in any case where injury or damage has been caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By law, drivers are required to stop at the scene and provide their name and address and that of the owner of the vehicle.

A graph showing the rise of hit-and-run deaths in Lincolnshire.

These incidents can result in devastating consequences, particularly if injuries or fatalities are involved.

According to a driver survey by road safety charity Brake, 81% of UK drivers believe that drivers who kill or seriously injure should be banned from driving as a condition of bail.

Further data obtained by Legal Expert from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), reveals that the number of people prosecuted for the offence has plummeted by 28% in England and Wales, from 5,399 prosecutions between 2021/22 to 3,906 in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Lincolnshire, prosecutions fell by 43% from 89 in 2021/22 to 51 in 2023/24.

Not knowing the driver’s identity can lead to complicated and often lengthy compensation processes. LegalExpert.co.uk has a team of experienced solicitors at hand for anyone who has suffered as a result of a hit-and-run.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and live chat service which you can access on their website.

Read also: