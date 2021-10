Police are investigating an indecent exposure incident at Northshore Golf Course in Skegness.

Witness claimed the suspect ran across the course naked, exposing himself to the golfers and making indecent challenges.

The incident was reported to the police on Sunday around 2.30 pm.

Before taking his clothes off, the man is thought to have been wearing a black hooded top and jeans. He had a short beard. T

Police say the suspect had left prior to there arrival and there have been no arrests at this point.