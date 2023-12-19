A police operation to deter knife crime has been hailed a success after 463 people at a nightclub were found to be without a weapon.

A knife arch that was set up by officers at Busters Bar Complex in Skegness on Friday, December 15.

The head-to-toe metal detector is used as part of Operation California – an initiative that aims to prevent violence, anti-social behaviour and tackle drug use.

After walking through the knife arch, the same 463 people had their hands swabbed on a drugs itemiser which tests for illegal substances.

Of those who were swabbed, 14 were stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act after testing positive.

A man and a woman were both found to be in possession of suspected cocaine and inquiries are ongoing.

Those who tested positive were refused entry.

Operation California forms part of our Summertime Policing Plan on the coast but continues to run throughout the year.

PC Billy Spence said: “I would like to thank the public and Busters Bar Complex management and staff for their continued support.

“We are pleased to say that not one of those enjoying their festive night out was carrying a knife or metal weapon.

“We want people to feel as safe as they can be while on a night out and we will continue to carry out random checks as part of Operation California.