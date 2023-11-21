Officers from Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after thieves used cutting gear to break into a van and steal power tools.

Police are appealing after power tools were stolen overnight in Leadenham.

The incident is reported to have happened on High Street, in Leadenham between 10.30pm on Monday (November 20) and 7am this morning (Tuesday).

Police are asking if anyone saw anything unusual or someone acting suspiciously in the High Street area overnight.

