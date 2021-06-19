Louth woman, 23, sentenced after assaulting police officer

Court news

Elizabeth Mary Quinlan, 23, of Fulmar Drive, committed the offence on January 8 when she assaulted the male police officer by beating him while he was acting in the exercise of his duties.

Quinlan indicated a guilty plea to assaulting the police officer when she appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 15, and she was sentenced at the same court on May 26.

Quinlan was handed a community order, including an ‘alcohol abstinence requirement’ which means she must not consume any alcohol for a period of 90 days, which will be monitored.

She must also comply with instructions from the responsible officer and attend appointments or participate in any activity as required, up to a maximum of 20 days.

Quinlan was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation. No victim surcharge was imposed, as compensation was prioritised by the court.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account by the court when sentencing.

Quinlan had also been charged with assaulting another male in Louth on January 8, which she denied at the hearing on May 15.