Mablethorpe woman, 39, banned after drug-driving near Skegness

Magistrates court.

Gina Finnemore, 39, of St Andrew’s Road, admitted driving under the influence of drugs, without insurance and without a licence when she appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court last week.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said she was stopped in a Honda Civic at 8.50pm on May 22 last year on Roman Bank at Winthorpe, and she admitted to having smoked cannabis two hours before.

She was arrested after providing a positive drugs wipe and gave a reading of 8.4 micrograms, the legal amount being two.

She also admitted she was not insured to drive the car and that she only had a provisional licence and wa not displaying ‘L’ plates or was supervised. She said she was only driving because her partner had been drinking.

Philippa Chatterton, in mitigation, said Finnemore had no previous convictions and had been extremely honest with the police.