Man charged with supplying Class A drugs in Sleaford

​A man has been charged with two counts of Class A drugs offences following an investigation into drug dealing in the Sleaford area.

Kieran Staff, 40, of no fixed address, was arrested just after 5am yesterday (Tuesday) at a property in West Bromwich, following a proactive warrant.

Staff was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin, as well as failing to comply with notification requirements for the sex offender’s register.

Following a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) he has been remanded into custody for a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday July 15.

The warrant was the result of an investigation spanning several months, which has been led by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and detectives from our Criminal Investigation Department (CID), with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police's Op Orochi County Lines Taskforce.

Officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) have also assisted in the investigation.

Specialist officers remained on scene and in the local areas during the day to conduct further enquiries.