Man identified after police appeal over sexual assault in Sleaford

Man identified after Lincolnshire Police appeal over sexual assault.

Lincolnshire Police had appealed for help after a woman in her 40s was sexually assaulted in Sleaford after an altercation with the suspect at around 12.15am on Monday (July 18).

This was believed to have happened on the grass area at the rear of The Hub, Navigation Yard and the female was sexually assaulted.

The suspect was described as a white male, believed to be 5ft9 to 5ft10ins tall with dark hair and light stubble the same colour as his hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, light coloured shorts and believed to be between 25-35 years old.