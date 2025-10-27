Man jailed for assault on police officers and other offences

Thomas Dawson, of London Road, Sleaford. Photo: Lincs Police

A man who assaulted two police officers and committed a string of other offences has been jailed for three years.

Thomas Peter Dawson, who was living on London Road in Sleaford at the time, pleaded guilty to six charges when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on October 17, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Police say the 38-year-old became violent with emergency services at Northgate in Sleaford in March and was subsequently arrested.

He pleaded guilty to six charges, according to the police report – assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, threat to damage/destroy property, and harassment.

Dawson was jailed for three years and told to pay a £228 surcharge.

Commenting later, PC Sarah Kennedy, Sleaford Town Community Beat Manager, said: “Dawson’s behaviour over a short period has caused significant alarm and distress within his local community.

“In addition, he assaulted two officers in a violent incident.

“This outcome is an excellent result, reflecting the criminal justice system’s firm stance on such prolific offending.

“It won’t hesitate to bring action against those who jeopardise the safety of our communities and those sworn to protect them.”