Man summoned to court after fatal collision at Ashby de la Launde

A 25-year-old man has been summoned to court following the death of a woman in a collision at Ashby de le Launde.

Keatan Gale, of Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough, is accused of causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

A statement issued by Lincolnshire Police says: “The summons follows an investigation into a collision which sadly led to the death of a 78-year-old woman passenger following a collision at Ashby de la Launde on Thursday, June 8 2023.

"The driver of this car, an 82-year-old man, was also seriously injured in the collision.”

Mr Gale is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 30, 2025.