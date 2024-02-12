Mitko Hristov

A man who carried out two violent street attacks in Boston on consecutive nights was today (Monday) jailed for seven years and one month.

Mitko Hristov, 22, left a 71-year-old man with multiple broken ribs and a liver laceration after robbing the pensioner of his wallet, bank card and bus pass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincoln Crown Court heard Hristov approached the victim from behind as he walked home through Wickes car park after a night out in Boston on March 30 last year.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said the victim did not hear Hristov approaching because of the falling rain and was spun around.

The victim, who had won £40 on a gambling machine during the evening, remembered a man with a foreign accent demanding money.

Mr Howes said the victim refused but was repeatedly kicked by Hristov who disappeared with the pensioner's wallet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police later found the victim's bank card at an address linked to Hristov.

In an impact statement which was read out in court the victim described how he now used a taxi to travel at night and described his injuries "as a pain."

The robbery occurred the night after Hristov assaulted another man in Boston town centre.

CCTV showed Hristov walking along West Street with a 44-year-old Latvian shop worker shortly before midnight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Howes said the two men were engaging in a conversation about where to get cigarettes when the complainant appeared to make a comment towards Hristov.

As a result Hristov struck the man to the face and he fell to the floor, the court heard.

"It is not clear if he was knocked unconscious by either the punch or hitting his head on the floor," Mr Howes added.

"He (the victim) is senseless for some 45 seconds and begins to get up after about a minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was while he lay on the ground senseless that the defendant lent over and removed his mobile phone."

After seeking medical treatment, it was confirmed the victim had a fractured facial bone. His phone was used over the next few days.

Hristov, of Pump Square, Boston, pleaded guilty to robbery on March 30, 2023, and offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft on March 29 last year.

He also admitted stealing a security camera, criminal damage to a fence and taking items from a van in September last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In mitigation, the court heard Hristov had no convictions in his native Bulgaria and had committed a flurry of offences in the UK after becoming under the influence of drugs.

The court heard Hristov had freed himself of drugs in prison and shown remorse for his actions.

Hristov, who listened to the hearing via a Bulgarian interpreter, was jailed for 85 months.

Passing sentence, Judge James House said it would take considerable force to cause a laceration to the liver of a 71-year-old man.