Man who raped child is jailed for 10 years

Terry Smith. Photo: Lincs Police

A man who raped a child under the age of 13 has been jailed for 10 years.

According to Lincolnshire Police, Terry Smith of Scoggins Way, Heckington, was found guilty of the offence when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, (October 24).

Police say the 40-year-old committed the crime in the Lincoln area over four years ago.

Smith had denied the charge but was found guilty and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The sentence brings a lengthy investigation to a close and Mhairi Boulton, Protecting Vulnerable Persons West Hub Manager, has paid tribute to the victim and their family.

“Smith committed a vile crime that has no place in our community or our society at large. No child deserves to go through such an ordeal,” she said.

“The wait for justice has been a long one and we’d like to thank the victim and family at the heart of this investigation for their patience, understanding and bravery.

“While the road to recovery may be a long one, we hope that this sentence, at least in some small way, helps bring a sense of closure.”

If you’ve been the victim of any sexual offence, you are urged to report it to police as soon as possible.

Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, they want to hear from you so that they can make sure you’re safe.

Follow this link to find out what other organisations can help and support you – https://www.lincs.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/rape-sexual-assault-support/

You can report a rape and sexual assault here - https://www.lincs.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/