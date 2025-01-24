Man who threw petrol bomb at Boston house jailed

Christopher Murton, 37, of no fixed abode, jailed for throwing a petrol bomb at a house in Boston.

A man who threw a petrol bomb at a house in Boston during a revenge attack has, today (Friday, January 24), been jailed for three years and eight months.

Christopher Murton, 37, was caught on CCTV as he lit the gin bottle and aimed it at a property in Ingelow Avenue, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

The female householder suffered a lucky escape when the petrol bomb failed to break a ground-floor window and bounced back into her garden, the court was told.

Tom Heath, prosecuting, said the victim had gone to the toilet at about 4am when she noticed Murton standing outside her home.

Mr Heath told the court: “He walked up the walkway, could be seen fiddling with something, then a bright ball of orange light could be seen.”

Murton then threw the object at the house, Mr Heath said, after which it appeared to bounce off and start a small fire outside the property, he said.

The victim put out the fire herself and called the police, the court was told. A smashed glass bottle was found with a rag which had been passed through it.

Mr Heath said there was also a strong smell of accelerant or petrol.

During interview, Murton admitted there had been a dispute between his partner and the female victim, but he denied going to the property.

On the night of the arson, Murton said he had been to a party and then visited a service station.

In an impact statement, the victim said her teenage son was asleep upstairs at the time of the attack, and she was now suffering from increased panic attacks and fear.

Murton, of no fixed address, admitted a charge of arson being reckless to endanger life on September 22, of last year.

Anna Soubry, in mitigation for Murton, said he had already been remanded into custody and accepted a prison sentence was inevitable.

“It was the most stupid thing he has ever done,” Miss Soubry told the court. “It was misplaced loyalty for his partner.”

Miss Soubry said Murton had his own mental health problems with anxiety and depression, and now realised alcohol was not a solution.

Passing sentence, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said the danger of such an attack was obvious.

Judge Sjolin Knight told Murton: “This was a Molotov cocktail.”

A restraining order was also made which prevents Murton having any contact with the victim.