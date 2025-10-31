Man who threw petrol bomb at police officer in Boston on New Year's Day, before aiming imitation firearm in their direction, jailed for five years, eight months
David Wiatrowski, 36, of Bradford Road, Boston, received the sentence at Lincoln Crown Court today (Friday, October 31), Lincolnshire Police has said in a statement.
In July, Wiatrowski was found guilty of attempting to cause an explosion with intent to endanger life or seriously damage property in connection with the incident on January 1, 2025.
He had already pleaded guilty, the force added, to separate charges from that date: affray, criminal damage, and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
However, while he admitted to making, lighting, and throwing a petrol bomb towards police, the question which took the case to trial was whether he intended to cause an explosion which was likely to endanger life or damage property, the force explained at the time.
In its latest statement, police said Wiatrowski claimed to be ‘bored of life’ and was ‘feeling depressed’ when he decided to make and throw the petrol bomb, then aim what was only later discovered to be an imitation firearm.
Speaking after sentencing, the officer in charge of the case, Det Con Jamie McCormack, of Boston Criminal Investigation Department, said: “I would like to thank the many teams involved in this investigation across Lincolnshire Police, and regionally, which led to the identification and arrest of Wiatrowski.
“Above all else, I would like to thank the attending officers that day who responded swiftly and selflessly to protect the public. Their actions highlight the essential role our police play in keeping our communities safe and secure. “Their dedication, especially in difficult circumstances, reflects the deep commitment to service and protecting the public.”
A spokesman for the force added: “We remain proud of the unwavering service our officers and staff provide across the county, and deeply grateful for the continued trust and support shown by the communities we serve – especially in the face of the challenges we encounter as a force. Together, we move forward with resilience, purpose, and a shared commitment to safety and unity.”