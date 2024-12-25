Man,37, charged following stabbing in Skegness

A man has been charged following a stabbing in Skegness.

Kurt Lees, of Glentworth Crescent in Skegness has been charged with one count of section 18 GBH and one count of possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in Lincon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (December 26).

The charges come following the wounding of a 44-year-old man in Algitha Road in Skegness around 9am on December 24. He was not seriously injured.