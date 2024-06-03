Masked trio wave machete at CCTV as they check out cars in Metheringham village

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 11:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are trying to identify a trio of masked males waved a machete at a doorbell camera as they lurked around a car under cover of darkness in Metheringham.

PC Matthew Roberts made the appeal after the trio wearing hoodies and masks were recorded on CCTV at a property near the junction of Shiregate and Linclln Road in the village at 2.15am on Frifday morning.

PC Roberts suspected the unwanted visitors to be local to Metheringham and were “seemingly looking into vehicles”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sharing the footage on Nextdoor social media, he said: “You'll notice the smallest male of the three bravely offers up what looks like a machete to the CCTV camera. Two of these males are quite distinctive from the reflective clothing and trainers they wear and I'm sure if they are local to Metheringham someone will recognise this little gathering of miscreants.”

If you think you know who these three youths are email [email protected] or leave a voice message on 07796 557600.

All information will be treated in confidence.