Masked trio wave machete at CCTV as they check out cars in Metheringham village

Police are trying to identify a trio of masked males waved a machete at a doorbell camera as they lurked around a car under cover of darkness in Metheringham.

PC Matthew Roberts made the appeal after the trio wearing hoodies and masks were recorded on CCTV at a property near the junction of Shiregate and Linclln Road in the village at 2.15am on Frifday morning.

PC Roberts suspected the unwanted visitors to be local to Metheringham and were “seemingly looking into vehicles”.

Sharing the footage on Nextdoor social media, he said: “You'll notice the smallest male of the three bravely offers up what looks like a machete to the CCTV camera. Two of these males are quite distinctive from the reflective clothing and trainers they wear and I'm sure if they are local to Metheringham someone will recognise this little gathering of miscreants.”

If you think you know who these three youths are email [email protected] or leave a voice message on 07796 557600.