MURDER INVESTIGATION: Man (22) arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to death of nine-year-old girl in Boston

The crime scene, in Fountain Lane, Boston yesterday morning (Friday).

Officers detained the man in the area of Boston’s Central Park at about 2.45pm today (Saturday, July 30), Lincolnshire Police has said.

He is now in police custody.

A spokesman for the force said: “The arrest follows a combination of intelligence and information supplied by several members of the public. We’d like to thank everyone for their assistance as we continue our investigation.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“There will continue to be a significant police presence in the town while our investigation progresses.

“We are still encouraging anyone with information to contact us. You can do so via the Major Incident Portal.”

Lillia Valutyte died following an incident in Fountain Lane, in Boston, on Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene at around 6.20pm.