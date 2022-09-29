MURDER TRIAL: Man accused of murdering Boston woman said she had changed her mind about splitting up with him

Flowers left at Witham Way Country Park, where Ilona's remains were found. Inset: Ilona Golabek.

Kamil Ranoszek, 40, of Wormgate, Boston, denies murdering Ilona in November last year.

The prosecution allege Ranoszek batteted Ilona to death in the sitting room of their Wormgate flat on the night of November 9 last year.

She was reported missing by Ranoszek at Boston police station two days later.

A murder trial jury at Lincoln Crown Court heard Ilona last spoke to her sister in Poland via Facebook Messenger at 10.44pm on November 9, 2021.

It is alleged Ranoszek carried out the murder after Ilona became fed up with their relationship and gave him two weeks to move out.

Gordon Aspden KC, prosecuting, said Ranoszek was contacted by Ilona's sister after she went missing.

Ranoszek told her Ilona had changed her mind about asking him to leave, Mr Aspden told the jury.

The jury heard Ilona had also been in contact with a local man on the Tinder dating application on the evening of November 9.

It is alleged Ranoszek cut Ilona's body into 15 different pieces and then cycled to Witham Way Country Park where he disposed of her remains.