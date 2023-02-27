The fight broke out in the stadium in the second half of the New Year’s Day match.

Lincolnshire Police.

Sixteen football supporters have been handed football banning orders (FBO) following disorder at The Walks stadium in King’s Lynn on January 1 this year.

The orders mean they are banned from attending any regulated football match in the country for the length of the order.

Ten Boston supporters and seven King’s Lynn supporters appeared in court on Thursday, February 23, charged with a combination of pitch encroachment and public order offences. All bar one pleaded guilty.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “It happened during the second half of the match between King’s Lynn Town and Boston when rival supporters began fighting inside the stadium.

“These banning orders mean that they cannot attend any regulated football match anywhere in the country for the length of the order.”

Superintendent Wes Hornigold said: “Fighting between fans has no place in football and this result shows how robustly we will deal with incidents.

"We worked closely with King’s Lynn Town Football Club on the day to disrupt the violence and the vast majority of fans had a safe and enjoyable time.”

The Boston United fans given FBOs are as follows:

• Joseph Orrell, aged 32, of Mallow Gardens, Boston – 5 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 100 hours unpaid work

• Nathan Stubley, aged 30, of Marshland Drive, Holbeach, 3 year FBO, 12 month community order, 100 hours unpaid work

• Jamie Burgin, aged 18, of Bayswood Avenue, Boston – 3 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 50 hours unpaid work

• Gary Jaques, aged 31, of St Mary’s Way, Old Leake, Boston, 3 year FBO, 24 month conditional discharge

• Dean Gross, aged 54, of Pen Street, Boston, 4 year FBO and £835 fine

• Andrew WARD, aged 44, of West Street, Boston, 4 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 50 hours unpaid work

• Perry Pagden, aged 40, of Oak Crescent, Boston, 5 year FBO, 12 month community Order, 50 hours unpaid work

• Cody Isham, aged 18, of The Golf Yard, Boston, 3 year FBO, 12 month conditional discharge

• Brody Ingamells, aged 18, of Watery lane, Butterwick, Boston, 3 year FBO, 24 month conditional discharge