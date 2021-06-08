Police appeal after series of burglaries in Heckington

Sleaford police say there were two reported burglaries on Handley Street, Heckington and another on Cowgate in Heckington, all reported on Monday.

there was another burglary at Potesgrave Way reported on Sunday and an attempted burglary on Allison Road in the village on the same day.

“All are believed to have happened over the weekend, Friday to Monday,” says a police spokesman.

Crime

The Allison Road crime occurred between 11.45pm on Saturday night and 7.30am on Sunday morning.