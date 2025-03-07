Police appeal after theft from Boots in Louth

Do you recognise this man caught on camera entering the Boots store in Louth?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with a reported theft of nearly £200 worth of stock from Boots in Louth.

A police spokesperson explained: “A man entered Boots on Mercer Row at around 1.30pm on Wednesday February 12 and reportedly stole just under £200 worth of items from the shop.

“The man is described as having a slender build and is believed to be between 5ft 10 ins and 6 ft 2ins tall.

“He has dark balding hair, and was wearing white trainers, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, a dark tracksuit top with grey panels, and a grey coloured jumper at the time of the incident.”

If you know who he is, or if you have any other information that can assist officers with their inquiries, you are asked to get in touch with PC Lewis Critten [email protected] quoting occurrence 25000086257 in the subject line