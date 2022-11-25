Police are appealing for witnesses to a road collision in Sutterton in which a pet dog was killed.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Marsh Road in Sutterton.

The driver of the car, believed to be a black 4x4, did not stop at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “We have received a report that dog was hit by a car at 7.59pm on 23 November.

“We are looking into this and would appeal for anyone with information about this to contact us.”

If you witnessed the incident, you can contact police by dialling 101 and quoting incident 351 of November 23, or email [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject box.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report via their website.