Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured in collision in Metheringham

The incident is said to have happened at around 5.30pm in the afternoon.
A police spokesman said: “A cyclist was travelling along Station Road in Metheringham, near the junction of Londesborough Way when his bike was in a collision with a vehicle. The cyclist sustained minor injuries.
“The driver of the vehicle, a white Peugeot 308 with a dog cage in the rear, did not stop at the scene and headed towards Sleaford.
“A male wearing a high-vis jacket was believed to be driving the vehicle.”
If you witnessed the incident or may have captured dashcam footage, contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 333 of September 21.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.