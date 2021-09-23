Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured in collision in Metheringham

Police are appealing for any information

The incident is said to have happened at around 5.30pm in the afternoon.

A police spokesman said: “A cyclist was travelling along Station Road in Metheringham, near the junction of Londesborough Way when his bike was in a collision with a vehicle. The cyclist sustained minor injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle, a white Peugeot 308 with a dog cage in the rear, did not stop at the scene and headed towards Sleaford.

“A male wearing a high-vis jacket was believed to be driving the vehicle.”

If you witnessed the incident or may have captured dashcam footage, contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 333 of September 21.