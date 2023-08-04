Register
Police appeal to identify man wanted in connection with Lincolnshire burglary

Police said a number of items were allegedly stolen from the home, in Donington.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:26 BST
The image of a man police want to trace in connection with a burglary in Donington.The image of a man police want to trace in connection with a burglary in Donington.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image following a report of a residential burglary in the Spalding area.

“This was believed to have happened between 7am and 1pm on Tuesday 25 July.

"A number of items were reported stolen from a property on Chestnut Avenue in Donington.

“The male is described as having a medium build, with light-coloured hair shaved at the sides, and is believed to be in his late 20s, early 30s.

"He was wearing a white top, black jacket, blue ripped jeans and black trainers.

“If you know who he is or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, please get in touch by emailing DC Matt Wharton [email protected] quoting incident 198 of 25 July in the subject line.”