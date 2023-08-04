Police appeal to identify man wanted in connection with Lincolnshire burglary

Police said a number of items were allegedly stolen from the home, in Donington.

The image of a man police want to trace in connection with a burglary in Donington.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image following a report of a residential burglary in the Spalding area.

“This was believed to have happened between 7am and 1pm on Tuesday 25 July.

"A number of items were reported stolen from a property on Chestnut Avenue in Donington.

“The male is described as having a medium build, with light-coloured hair shaved at the sides, and is believed to be in his late 20s, early 30s.

"He was wearing a white top, black jacket, blue ripped jeans and black trainers.