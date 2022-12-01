Police issue update on sex offender who absconded from North Sea Camp open prison near Boston

Paul Marshall, 53, was reported missing from the open prison on Tuesday, November 22.
He was serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.
Today (Thursday, December 1), a spokesman for the Lincolnshire Police said: “Our investigation has led to the identification of footage we believe may be him The footage was captured yesterday in Doncaster.
“If you believe you have seen Marshall, please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 - or 999 in an emergency.”
Previously police advised anyone who sees Marshall not approach him.
