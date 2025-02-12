Police warn of rogue traders claiming to work for council

Police are warning neighbours to be on the alert after rogue traders posing as workers for the council door-stepped residents in Metheringham

They said: “The offenders are posing as workers for the council and asking for payment before any work is completed. “This is believed to be a case of fraud.” They added: “We urge the community to be vigilant and not hand over any cash or make payments to individuals who show up uninvited. If you have any concerns or encounter suspicious activity, please do not engage — call 999 immediately to report it.” Officers also appealed to residents to make sure elderly family members and neighbours are aware of this scam. “Encourage them to stay alert and keep an eye out for each other. Let’s work together to keep our community safe. Stay informed, stay alert,” they said.