Lincolnshire Police are investigating a spate of seven burglaries at homes in the south of county, including two Sleaford area villages.

Officers are now warning residents to take steps to secure their property.

A police spokesman said in the past three weeks they have been called to reports of day time burglaries in Sudbrook and Ropsley, as well as Denton, Stroxon and Grantham.

They added: “We are keeping an open mind with our investigations at this stage, and while we cannot confirm that they are linked, there are similarities we are considering.

“Entry was forced to most of the premises through smashing windows or forcing doors, and a variety of property was stolen.”

In June, the county force launched its Beating Burglary Together campaign which set out its commitment to raise awareness of where incidents are happening and provide crime prevention and security advice.

The incidents were:

August 1 in Main Street, Denton, between 12.20pm and 3pm at two properties in Denton Road, incidents 296 and 312 of August 1 relates.

August 10 in Stroxon Lane, Stroxon between 8.40am and 11.45am. Incident 197 relates.

August 14 in Braceby Road, Ropsley between 10am and 11am. Incident 168 of August 14 relates.

August 16 in Carlton Road in Sudbrook between 7.50am and 1.10pm, and Fir Tree Lane in Sudbrook between 12.20pm and 1pm. Incident 221 of August 16 is the incident number for the Carlton Road incident, and incident 31 of August 16 relates to the Fir Tree Road incident.

August 17 in Barrowby Road, Grantham between 12 noon and 3.30pm. This was incident 303 of August 17.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with investigations. Anyone who has information about any of these incidents, or can provide CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage is asked to get in touch. They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a white SUV parked nearby at any of the properties at the time of the incidents or just before.