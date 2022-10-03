RANOSZEK MURDER TRIAL: Neighbour heard the couple arguing at Boston flat, jury is told

An image of Ilona Golabek released by Lincolnshire Police after she was reported missing last year.

Kamil Ranoszek, 40, denies murdering his estranged partner, Miss Golabek, at their ground floor flat in Wormgate, Boston.

The prosecution allege Ranoszek battered Miss Golabek to death in their sitting room on the night of November 9 last year.

It is alleged Ranoszek cut Ilona's body into 15 different pieces and then cycled to Witham Way Country Park where he disposed of her remains.

Gordon Aspden KC, prosecuting, told the jury Ranoszek was drinking with friends on the night before Miss Golabek went missing.

Mr Aspden said Ranoszek returned to the couple's Wormgate flat at around 11pm on November 9.

She was reported missing by Ranoszek at Boston police station two days later.

The prosecution claim Miss Golabek had become fed up with their relationship and was openly contacting other men on the dating application Tinder after giving Ranoszek two weeks to move out.

Mr Aspden told the jury it was not unusual for the couple's neighbour to hear Miss Golabek and her partner arguing.

Miss Golabek's mobile phone was not used again after the night of November 9, they heard.

Ranoszek, of Wormgate, Boston, denies the murder of Ilona Golabek in November last year.

The trial continues.