A burglar is behind bars thanks to a special police operation investigating a series of commercial burglaries.

Brady Lee Shaw pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary.

Operation Brixton was a cross border investigation covering Lincolnshire and Essex.

Brady Lee Shaw, aged 41, previously from Leicester, pleaded guilty on Monday at Lincoln Crown Court to three offences of burglary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lincolnshire Police say Shaw was spotted and arrested in Skegness by CID officers on December 12 last year.

This was the day after a commercial burglary on the High Street, where he stole £400 cash, of which £360 was recovered by police.

Shaw was charged on December 13 and remanded into custody.

Over the course of the burglaries, Shaw is reported to have stolen cigarettes and tobacco worth around £10,000 and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the properties he had broken into.

Police said his guilty plea is a testament to the meticulous and tireless efforts of the officers involved, in particular the officer in charge DC David Bettison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said:, “We understand the impact that a burglary has on businesses and homeowners and so it is a top priority for us. We hope the result is of reassurance that we are doing all we can to see that offenders face justice.”

Shaw pleaded guilty to:

Burglary at a building in High Street, Skegness, on 11 December 2022, in which £400 in cash was stolen

Burglary at the Post Office in Brakenborough Road, Louth, on 23 May, 2022, in which cigarettes were stolen

Burglary at Co stores in Clacton, Essex in which cigarettes were stolen on 24 December, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement