Trial date set for Spilsby man charged with attempted murder

Lincoln crown court.

Emergency services attended Manor Drive at Halton Holegate on January 9 after reports of an altercation at the address.

A woman in her 30s sustained injuries consistent with a knife wound and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Lincolnshire Police said.

Dean Simpson, 49, of Manor Drive, Halton Holegate, Spilsby, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder on January 9 at a hearing earlier this year.

Simpson today (Monday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court by video-link custody for a pre-trial hearing, and spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on June 27 this year.

The trial is expected to last up to four days.