Two men have been bailed in connection with the theft of two caravans in Chapel St Leonards

Two men who were arrested in connection with two stolen caravans recovered in Chapel St Leonards have been bailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were dispatched quickly after a call at 9.26pm on Wednesday, It was reported that the caravans had been taken from Chapel Fields Holiday Park, in Trunch Lane.

Police say it is believed that a fence was rammed before the touring caravans were hitched to two vehicles. They were then driven away from the holiday park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the quick deployment, officers managed to locate and stop both vehicles in separate locations nearby, later that evening.

A 38-year-old man, from Chesterfield, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft; two counts of criminal damage; going equipped; and driving while disqualified.

A 39-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft.

Yesterday (Sunday), police reported both men have been released on bail pending further inquiries.