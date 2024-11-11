Two men bailed in connection with theft of two caravans in  Chapel St Leonards

By Chrissie Redford
Published 11th Nov 2024, 08:42 BST
Two men who were arrested in connection with two stolen caravans recovered in Chapel St Leonards have been bailed.

Officers were dispatched quickly after a call at 9.26pm on Wednesday, It was reported that the caravans had been taken from Chapel Fields Holiday Park, in Trunch Lane.

Police say it is believed that a fence was rammed before the touring caravans were hitched to two vehicles. They were then driven away from the holiday park.

Following the quick deployment, officers managed to locate and stop both vehicles in separate locations nearby, later that evening.

A 38-year-old man, from Chesterfield, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft; two counts of criminal damage; going equipped; and driving while disqualified.

A 39-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft.

Yesterday (Sunday), police reported both men have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

