Van driver admits causing death of Cranwell woman in collision

Lincoln Crown Court

Rosemary Earle, 27, from Cranwell Village, was driving to her job as a senior conductor with the East Midlands Railway when a van was in collision with her car between the Branston and Bracebridge Heath roundabouts on the A15 Lincoln Eastern Bypass.

She died from a head injury as a result of the incident at around 4.30am on September 3, an inquest hearing at Lincolnshire Coroners’ Court was told.

Jamie Jackson, 32, of King Drive, Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court last Monday (September 26) and pleaded guilty to a charge of causing the death of Rosemary Earle by dangerous driving on September3 last year.

The court heard Jackson had been feeling sleepy and had previously stopped at Markham Moor off the A1 to have a meal and refresh himself.

Phillip Plant, prosecuting, told the hearing: "Mr Jackson has now pleaded guilty to the only charge on the indictment. It will now have to go off for sentence."

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight refused a defence application for a probation report on Jackson after telling him a custodial sentence was inevitable.

The judge imposed an interim driving ban on Jackson and adjourned sentence until November 2.

Judge Sjolin Knight told Jackson: "You have pleaded guilty to what I know you know is a serious matter.

"I am not going to sentence you today. The Crown need time to put where this matter falls and I need to know more about you.

"I am going to impose an interim driving disqualification.

"I won't order a pre-sentence report in this case as a custodial sentence is inevitable.

"That doesn't stop defence submissions that it should be suspended, however I feel a report would be a waste of the Probation Services' time."

Jackson was granted unconditional bail until his next court appearance.

