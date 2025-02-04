Warning after latest power cable thefts estimated to cost £50k

By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th Feb 2025, 11:26 BST
If you have any information about this crime call 101.placeholder image
Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning after the latest bout of power cable thefts across the county, with damages estimated to cost £50,000.

As reported, the crimes were first brought to the public’s attention during Storm Éowyn, when residents mistakenly believed power cuts the experienced were due to the weather.

However, the Force has now said the crimes have continued, with the most recent locations to be targeted being Frampton, Lincoln and Middle Marsh.

“We want to put an end to these thefts, and we need the vigilance and support of everyone across the county,” police said in a statement.

Residents are being urged that if anyone experiences a power cut during the early hours of the morning, they should call National Grid as there may be a crime occurring.

You can report a power cut a number of ways:

Via the National Grid website: https://powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk or by calling 0800 6783 105.

To report a crime, in an emergency always call 999.

If you have any information about this crime call 101, quoting incident 48 of 21 January .

You can also report a crime online by lincs.police.uk/.../af/how-to-report-a-crime/

