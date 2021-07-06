Young people intimidated in antisocial behaviour incidents

A large group of young people have been involved in public order and anti-social behaviour in the Waddington area.

Some of the youths – not believed to be local – are also believed to have been involved in public order offences.

North Kesteven District Council’s anti-social behaviour team and Lincolnshire police are investigating the incidents when it is believed local youngsters were also intimidated.

North Kesteven’s Community Safety Manager, Heidi Ryder said: “It is recognised that young people have had a very difficult time over the last 18 months and that they have now finished school for the academic year or are going into exams.

“They are also taking the opportunity to meet with friends and socialise and it is important for them to be able to do this in a safe way that does not impact on others.

“The Council is asking parents to talk to teenagers about these issues as well as the dangers of going into open water especially if alcohol has been consumed.”

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Mark Hillson said: “We recognise the appeal of open space areas within the district and that people want to be outside seeing friends and enjoying themselves.

“However, that enjoyment and socialising should not be to the detriment of the wider community. The behaviour experienced in Waddington is totally unacceptable and every effort is being made to identify those involved. Additional officers will be on patrol this weekend and a continuation of this behaviour will not be tolerated. We don’t want to see the behaviour of a small minority affect the enjoyment of others so we are asking parents to be mindful of their children's safety and to discuss responsible behaviour with them.”

North Kesteven District Council has confirmed that enforcement action has been taken against some individuals and that they will continue to work with partners to identify and take action against people who behave in an unacceptable way.