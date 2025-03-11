Man, 59, charged in connection with collision in North Sea to appear in court

Fires break out following the collision in the North Sea. Photo: Getty Images

The 59-year-old man arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision between a tanker and a cargo vessel in the North Sea is to appear in court this morning (Saturday).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation by Humberside Police supported by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) into the collision off the coast of East Yorkshire, resulted in the captain of the SOLONG vessel, Vladimir Motin, of Primorsky, St Petersburg, Russia, being charged

He was remanded in police custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (Saturday, 15 March).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported this follows an incident on Monday, March 10, when Humberside Police received a report at around 11am that a collision had occurred between the two vessels, resulting in one crew member being reported missing.

Extensive searches were carried out by HM Coastguard to locate the missing crew member, who is now presumed deceased.

The family are being supported by specialist trained officers.

RNLI Skegness and Mablethorpe volunteer crews were involved in the rescue operation following the collision, which saw 36 people ferried to Grimsby port.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch are also undertaking a parallel preliminary assessment to establish the causes of the collision.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Nicholson said: “Humberside Police have taken primacy for the investigation of any potential criminal offences which arise from the collision between the two vessels.

“Extensive work has already been carried out, and we are working closely with our partners to understand what happened, and to provide support to all of those affected.

“Following enquiries undertaken by my team, we have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision, this follows the conclusion of search operations by HM Coastguard for the missing crew member of the SOLONG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with the family of the missing crew member, and I have appointed Family Liaison Officers to make contact and provide support to the family.

“The man arrested remains in custody at this time whilst enquiries are underway, and we continue speaking with all those involved to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

The SOLONG vessel has now drifted to off the coast of Theddlethorpe/Saltfleetby, with sin the hours after the impact flumes of smoke reportedly seen from Mablethorpe and many on land claiming to smell fuel as the ship continued to burn.

Grave concern was expressed by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and East Lindsey District Council after the impact on wildlife and the health of those living on the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust has since said there is so far no signs of pollustion.

Read also