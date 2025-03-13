Man dies following collision on A17 near Boston - police appeal for information

Lincolnshire Police news.

A man has sadly died following a collision between a car and a heavy goods vehicle on the A17 near Boston, Lincolnshire Police has reported.

The force was alerted to the incident shortly after 4.30am today (Thursday, March 13).

The collision took place at Swineshead, near the junction of Stump Cross Lane, and involved a grey Ford Kuga car and a blue heavy goods vehicle.

A third vehicle, a white heavy goods vehicle, was also involved, colliding with debris at the scene, police said.

At about 2pm this afternoon, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Sadly, the driver of the car, a 36-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“Our investigation is in the early stages while we work to establish the cause and circumstances of the collision.

“There is a significant amount of debris in the road, and both lanes are currently closed between the Stump Cross Lane junction and Bicker Bar roundabout to Swineshead Bridge while this is cleared, and collision investigation work undertaken.

“This clean up and investigation work is going to take a significant amount of time to ensure it is completed thoroughly, and we are advising people to avoid the area until at least 5pm today.”

The force thanked all those who have already come forward with information in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police, is encouraged to call 101 and ask for the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting incident 34 of March 13, or email [email protected], quoting the same incident number.